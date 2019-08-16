With football season right around the corner, it was time to celebrate some of the most generous donors for the Benjamin Russell team.
The 12th Man Club, which collects donations and fundraises money that goes directly and solely to the football team, hosted its annual kickoff dinner Tuesday night with BRHS coach Kevin Smith giving the lowdown on what fans should expect this season.
Benjamin Russell has always been known for its solid defense, but Smith talked about the expectations for the offense which he hopes to be improved this season.
“I think if you guys come out and see us, you’re going to see some different stuff,” Smith told the crowd at Tuesday’s dinner at The Mill Two Eighty. “Offensively I wouldn’t say we’ve changed but we did have to change some because of our personnel. We have a new quarterback (Carter Smith) this year. He’s doing pretty good if he could just get over his dad. We’ve got some good skill guys and the (offensive) line is coming along.”
Smith also took some time to break down the schedule. The Wildcats are still in Class 6A Region 3 this year with the likes of Opelika, Wetumpka, Stanhope Elmore, Selma and Calera. He also seems to have Demopolis circled on his calendar. The Tigers will visit BRHS in Week 4, and Smith is looking to get one back after the Wildcats dropped a 30-10 decision against them last season.
“I’m kind of looking forward to them coming here,” he said. “I didn’t think we played well against them last year. We gave them way too much and that’s something that I don’t think will happen again. But I’m interested in them coming to see and experience Alex City.”
There were several questions thrown at Smith including trying to change the Thursday night game, which he said is mostly out of his control, and what the biggest differences are now he’s in his second year as head coach. Smith said scheduling practice has gotten easier from Year 1 to Year 2.
Thanking the 12th Man Club was also a big part of Tuesday night’s dinner, which is a fundraiser itself. Smith invited the club members to visit the facilities and see where their money is going.
“One of the things we’ve done recently is we were able to redo the weight room and that’s something that’s really good,” Smith said. “We’re on another level now. There was nothing wrong with the one we had but we were able to put up power racks that facilities a lot more athletes. It’s things like this that allow us to move forward.”
Benjamin Russell’s season begins next Friday as the Wildcats head to Beauregard for their season opener.