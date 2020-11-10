Benjamin Russell head football coach Kevin Smith has resigned.
Smith, who was named head coach of the Wildcat football program in early 2018, said he is thankful for his time spent at Benjamin Russell.
“This place is and always will be special to me,” Smith said. “My family is from here; my kids grew up here. It’s been a wonderful ride. I have no bitterness on my part. The administration and I have had a great relationship; we just feel the program needed to move in a different direction and needed to be injected with something new.”
Smith has worked at BRHS for 25 years since he became an intern in 1995.
Smith was hired to the ninth-grade staff in 1996 as a wide receivers and defensive backs coach and joined the Benjamin Russell staff in 1997 under Phil Lazenby, who moved Smith to inside linebackers coach. From 1997 to 2001, the Wildcats made it to the Class 6A finals three times and won once in 2001 under then-head coach Willie Carl Martin.
Smith moved into the defensive coordinator position when current Wildcat baseball coach Richy Brooks stepped down to focus solely on baseball. Smith was the DC from 2004 to 2008, and when former coach Danny Horn came in 2009 and brought defensive coordinator Steve Burkhalter with him, Smith was moved immediately to offensive coordinator before serving as the head coach for the last three seasons.
According to Smith, there are no plans of him taking a job somewhere else. Instead he is going to take the time to reflect on his family and be at events in their lives he otherwise would have been too busy to attend.
“I haven’t been a dad at times as much as I’ve wanted to be,” Smith said. “Going forward this could be good for me to see my kids do some of the things they love. It gives me a chance to be in their lives more.”
Smith said he still has the urge and itch to coach, but he is going to take his time and wait for the right opportunity to present itself.
“I have a lot of coaching days left in me,” Smith said. “I don’t know what role it would be or where it would be, but I’m not ruling anything out or taking anything off the table. It’s something me and my family are going to pray about and let the dice roll as they may. I have a wonderful family and couldn’t be more blessed than I already am.”
The resignation gives Alexander City Schools time to search for the best possible candidate.
“We have nothing but the upmost respect for Kevin Smith and are disappointed with his decision to take a different direction,” athletic director Pam Robinson said. “Kevin has done a great job of teaching our kids more than just football over the years. Even when the team has struggled in the early parts of this season and last, the kids always responded and never gave up on him because they believed in him. Those kids have been through a lot this year not knowing who would be practicing on a day-to-day basis, but they never quit.”
Robinson also said there are no immediate coaches in mind to fill the vacancy but officials are going to begin the search right away and hope to have the head coaching job filled within the next six to eight weeks.
“There are several things we are looking for in our next head coach,” Robinson said. “We will be looking for someone who is a great leader, instill a great work ethic in our kids, get them excited at football and teach them more than just football — and Kevin was great at doing those things. We have a great winning tradition here at Benjamin Russell and we want someone to bring toughness necessary for (Class) 6A football. Finding someone as soon as possible is important so the kids can meet them and get acquainted with them.”
Editor’s Note: The Outlook has also reached out to superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford and will update this article with further information if made available.