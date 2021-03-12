LaGrange College will have a new face on the campus as Reeltown's Kenzie Hornsby announced her intention to attend in 2021.
Hornsby who has been a strong utility presence for the Reeltown Rebels softball program has produced a .600 batting average through her eight games this season. In one game this season, Hornsby went 6-for-7 at the plate with three RBIs. For head coach Kelli Hilyer, it was an emotional signing day event.
Hilyer was emotional during the signing event.
“Kenzie has impacted our team and Reeltown High School for years through her leadership, positive attitude and determination to be her best, not only for herself but for others,” Hilyer said while fighting back tears. “Kenzie’s hard work and dedication in the classroom and on the field, has brought her to this point and I know it will follow her to the next level. I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for her.”
LaGrange College is an NCAA D-III school in the USA South Conference. During the last full-season of play, LaGrange went 16-17 on the season.
The signing day event was attended by friends, teammates, coaches and Hornsby’s family.