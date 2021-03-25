It’s been a struggle this year for the Reeltown Rebels softball program and their 5-13 record is proof of it.
However, some players continue to rise to the challenge each day and among those rising athletes is Kenzie Hornsby. Hornsby recently committed to LaGrange College to continue her softball career but while she’s a senior at Reeltown, she’s got some business left to do.
Hornsby is batting a smooth .559 to rank second on the team and has the second highest OBP (.595) of the program as well.
From her eyes, the program did struggle at the start.
“I think that we started out struggling at the plate this season,” Hornsby said. “The more games we’ve played, the better we’ve gotten with our bats. We just have to make sure that we not only stay consistent with hitting, but also with fielding in each game.”
Hornsby hasn’t been on the field for as many of the games this year. Checking in with just 12 total games played, the issue there marked a hard point in the season for Hornsby. It’s something that she believes she’s done well at despite how hard it was to sit on the side and watch her teammates play.
“Missing the first couple of games and the first tournament of the season was hard for me, but I learned that I just have to roll with the punches,” Hornsby said. “I think we have done that very well as a team. Whenever adversity hits, we pull together and everyone plays whatever role they need to play to make the team better.”
Hornsby’s presence on the field can be seen anywhere. From pitcher to catcher, to first base and second even short stop – Hornsby is one of the many multi-position or utility players the Rebels have at their disposal.
Even so, she’s continually working to improve not just herself but for her future college home.
“I take advantage of any chance I get to take extra reps,” Hornsby said. “My coaches and teammates have really pushed me and helped me get better. It doesn’t stop here, though. There’s always room for improvement and I plan to keep working hard to be the best I can be.”
Hornsby has a few more goals for the 2021 season at Reeltown. There’s been a streak of reaching sub-regionals since current head coach Kelli Hilyer took over the program and she’s also watched her current senior class, which includes Hornsby, grow up. To Hornsby, it’s important the Rebels reach the postseason once again.
“Making it to postseason play is really important to me,” Hornsby said. “The majority of the girls on the team have played softball together for most of our lives and we have a great team chemistry. We have a lot of different strengths on the team and I know that we are definitely capable of having a great postseason.”