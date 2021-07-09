With new Benjamin Russell head football coach Aubrey Blackwell coming from a background of highly proficient offenses, it makes sense that he’d hire a defensive-minded assistant head coach.
Youth litters a defensive lineup scant on returning starters for the Wildcats. But with an aggressive, tough mindset and a versatile scheme, Lacey hopes to build a formidable defense entering his first season as defensive coordinator.
“I think the most important thing is being fast and physical,” Lacey said. “If you can teach these guys how to be collision experts, how to be violent — within reason — and play with a controlled rage, I think you have a chance to be very successful in football.”
Lacey’s background is brimming with quality experience.
He grew up and played in Wetumpka, Alabama, a quick 45-minute drive down two state routes from Alex City. From there he continued his baseball and football career at Samford University before wrapping up his playing days at Shorter University.
After a year as a student assistant at shorter, Lacey received his first full-time coaching position at Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa. He’s one of the few coaches on the Wildcats’ new staff with collegiate coaching experience.
He often had to brave biting winters to pull kids from his recruiting area in Minnesota.
“People hear ‘college coaching’ and they think this is Alabama, Auburn, this is Clemson,” Lacey said. “There’s a lot of schools out there where you don’t have that type of funding, you have to put your feet to the ground and you have to drive those vans and drive six hours to go recruit a kid, or go drive through a snowstorm to get a kid from the airport. It teaches you the value and the appreciation of hard work when you get to a place like this.”
From there Lacey spent a year at Prattville High School before receiving an opportunity to coach at Valdosta High School in Valdosta, Georgia.
Valdosta is the single winningest high school football program in the United States. The program has won an incredible 24 state titles and six national crowns.
“Coaching at a high level gives you a taste of what it’s really like,” Blackwell said. “My time at St. Paul’s was that as well. The three years I spent there in that program, with the structure that they had, not only within the football program but from their admin team and their boosters and their community — it was an extremely well-oiled machine. Everything and everybody had a particular role.”
After two years overseeing safeties at Valdosta, Lacey landed his first two defensive coordinator positions, first at Jefferson Davis then at Dothan High School before arriving at Benjamin Russell.
Lacey’s seen the tradition at multiple other top programs, and tradition is what attracted him to Benjamin Russell.
While the Wildcats went a meager 2-7 in 2020, they hold a state championship in their school history from 2001. They’re only a few years removed from a 43-8 combined record across four seasons from 2012 through 2015. They reached the state final four for the fifth time since 1997 in that final year.
People in Alex City are invested in the fate of Benjamin Russell every year, Lacey said. The community identifies with it because it’s the only program in town.
“It’s probably one of the top five winningest programs in the state of Alabama,” Lacey said. “I think I was brought here because I’m excited to restore that tradition. I’m not saying it’s lost or they don’t care about football here, but I want to bring back the glory days.”
Reviving the tradition is a matter of buy-in, Lacey added. From players, the community, parents and the school alike. His desire is to see the sportsplex filled every home game.
In turn, Blackwell brought Lacey aboard because of his vision for Benjamin Russell’s defense. Lacey demonstrated confidence in his plans for the defense, the head coach said.
“I’m a big believer in that as a coordinator, you can do whatever you want to do as long as you believe in it, and you make others believe in what you believe in,” Blackwell said. “Finding a coordinator, that’s really what you’re trying to look for. You’re trying to find somebody that knows what he wants to do, how he wants to do it, and is able to relay that to our kids.”
With the contained fury Lacey hopes to pull from his players, technically sound and emphatic tackling will be essential to the team’s success, the coach noted.
“We’re gonna tackle every day,” Lacey said. “Because I think at the end of the day, the end all, be all of defense is, can you tackle? Because if you don’t get a guy down, it doesn’t matter how well you’ve run the plays or what you do. You must be able to tackle. Then adding the physicality component makes teams fear you a little bit.
“If you can put your pads on somebody for 60 minutes, I think you break their will. You put that fear back in teams.”
Drilling down those fundamentals will be key for the Wildcats. Eight new starters are featured on defense this season.
Of course, that also means it’s easier to build for the future.
“Next year we’ll bring back nine or 10 guys,” Lacey said. “So we’re gonna be really, really good the next couple years on defense and I’m excited to be here. Excited to lead this unit. I think they feed off my energy, my intensity, and I feed off of them.”
Schematically, Lacey intends to keep a diverse set of packages for the Benjamin Russell defense. It will run even and odd fronts. It will mix man and zone coverages on the back end.
“I don’t want to put a stamp on it and say we’re gonna do one thing or the other. We’re gonna do several things,” Lacey said. “I want to be really good at all of them. To be successful, you’ve gotta be able to do it all.”
With his background on the opposite side of the ball, Blackwell stated he knows how hard it can be for an offense to face such a multiple defense.
Constant shifting and blitzing and changes in fronts and changes in coverage make a defense unpredictable. That makes them harder to call plays against.
It also allows them to adjust on the fly when an offense finds something that does work.
“That’s gonna be really key, and it’s one thing that attracted me to him,” Blackwell said. “He was that person. He was a multiple defense, he understood how to do them both and how to do them very successfully at the places that he’d been before.”
Benjamin Russell’s new defensive coordinator receives his first test when the Wildcats open their season at Huffman Aug. 20.