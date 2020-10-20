Wildcat and MLB fans alike are in for a treat Thursday.
Seattle Mariners pitcher and Benjamin Russell graduate Kendall Graveman will be the guest speaker at the Benjamin Russell Quarterback Club’s meeting Thursday night. Graveman will deliver players and supporters a positive and motivating message as the season draws to a close for the Wildcats.
Graveman was quarterback for the Wildcats during the 2008 season in which the Wildcats posted a 3-7 record. Graveman’s 2008 season and the 2020 season for Benjamin Russell have some similarities, allowing Graveman’s speech to carry more weight because he has been where the Wildcats are at now and has made it to the other side, pitching for numerous MLB teams including the Seattle Mariners, where he is currently signed.
“Kendall Graveman epitomizes what it takes to be a Wildcat,” quarterback club president Scott Hardy said. “I think the team as well as the supporters of the program appreciate hearing from somebody of Kendall’s stature and the adversity he’s been through.”
The club meeting is being held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the high school’s lunchroom and is open to the public. Food and refreshments will be available to attendees.
“Coming off of last week’s big win, hopefully this will be a spark to help send the Wildcats out on a positive note,” Hardy said.
For more information, please contact Hardy through the club’s Facebook page.