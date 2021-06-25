It was all jokes in the beginning for Jackson Kelly and Stihl Smith.
Before the spring 2021 season, the high school fishing partnership joked that they were going to fish in the national championships.
When their coach Josh Williams called to let them know they’d been selected for the title competition, they thought he was joking then, too.
“I didn’t believe it, I thought he was messing with me at first,” Smith said.
Once they were convinced it was true, the excitement started setting in.
Smith called his mother and then his father, who joked that he’d need to get a job to pay for the trip.
Kelly celebrated in his pickup.
“He was so excited in the truck, oh my gosh,” Gracy Dean, Kelly’s girlfriend, said. “He said, ‘What? No way.’ He was grinning.”
Kelly and Smith became the first fishermen in the history of Benjamin Russell high school, and perhaps Tallapoosa County as a whole, to be selected for the Bassmaster High School National Championship fishing tournament this week.
With Kelly being a senior and Smith a junior, it’ll be the last tournament the two fish together as they compete for the highest honor available to high school anglers.
“Each year we always talk about trying to improve on where we were the year before,” Williams said. “Whether it’s the way our team finished, overall standings or how we compete in each tournament. Four or five years ago, we didn’t have any trophies. [...] If we ever get to the point where we’ve got two or three qualifying for nationals, we’re gonna win the state championship that way. That’s just a benchmark that they set for the other ones to look forward to.”
Kelly and Smith’s fishing journey began in 4-h.
The two were mere acquaintances at that time, both on the youth organization’s shooting team.
Then Kelly invited Smith for a day of fishing on Lake Jordan. Following that first trip, the duo made an effort to go as often as possible.
“We went to Lake Jordan, fished one time —” Kelly started.
“And then it was me begging him to take me ever since then,” Smith said, finishing Kelly’s thought. “Until I got a boat, it was every weekend, ‘Take me fishing.’”
Once Smith did get a watercraft, their weekend trips turned into near-daily occurrences. Soon, they were the top partnership for the Benjamin Russell Anglers.
From there Kelly and Smith started setting milestones for the Wildcats’ young fishing program.
Kelly took the team’s first individual crown, also on Lake Jordan, before teaming up with Smith. They came through with the highest individual finish at the ASABFA State Tournament Classic last week, finishing seventh to set themselves up for the Bassmaster selection, once again on Lake Jordan.
Now they’ll be the first to contend for a national title.
Williams said the duo has brought reliability to the Wildcats’ growing program.
Schools are allowed to send up to six boats on the water at tournaments, but only the top three count toward the team’s score.
“I bet if you go back and look at a boat that [Kelly]’s been in, the nine tournaments that we’ve had, the three qualifiers for the last three years, probably eight if not all nine of them, they’ve been in the top three,” Williams said. “It’s consistency, a lot of it, that you know you’ve got one boat that you can depend on with some of the other ones. That’s why our program’s been successful.”
Where the upperclassmen also set a standard is in work ethic and preparation.
Since December, they’ve logged 147 hours on the water in preparation and practice alone.
“They get the recognition sometimes on tournament days, what they don’t get recognized for is the three, four, five days a week, that entire month ahead of time that they spend on that body of water,” Williams said. “Takes a lot of money to travel three times a week for a solid month over there [to Lake Jordan]. It’s a reason that they’re in the top 10 in the state, and now have a bid to go to nationals.”
With roughly 250 to 300 boats hitting the water at the national championships, according to Williams, there will be incredible competition for Kelly and Smith on Lake Chickamauga in Tennessee.
The ultimate goal is a national championship, of course, but getting to the event in the first place is the crowning achievement of the pair’s career.
“It’s definitely gonna be a little different than what we’re used to, but I’m sure we’ll go at it the same way,” Kelly said. “Pre-fish, try to find a pattern, and if it doesn’t work out during the tournament find something different. Just try to find something.”
Kelly’s graduation and subsequent enrollment to Central Alabama Community College, where he’ll still fish competitively, will break apart the partnership following the tournament.
Together they sparked their interest in a sport that’s become their main passion in life.
“It’s meant a lot. It’s really shaped us as people, because we’ve gotten addicted to it,” Smith said. “Both of our dreams are to fish professionally. If you asked either one of us what we want to do, it’s to fish professionally. This started it off, great memories to be made.”
Kelly and Smith take to the water in Tennessee July 26 for the first day of pre-fishing before the competition begins July 29.