For all the games run by DeQualon Thomas, Trae Butler or Demarkus Sandlin, a different hero stepped forth to deliver Central Coosa a final needed bucket Tuesday.
Guard Jon Kelley layed home a game-winning basket with less than eight seconds to play against LaFayette, capping a giant second-half comeback from the Cougars and sending them through to the AHSAA Class 2A Southeast Regionals for the first time since their state championship run in 2019.
“It means a lot to this group of boys because we’ve lost in this game two years in-a-row and we lost to this team last year,” Coosa coach Richard Bell said. “For them to move one step forward, I’m glad for my seniors because they’ve been working really hard this year.”
Butler led the team’s scorers with 13 points while Thomas followed close behind at 11.
“Jon Kelley and Trae Butler really carried us through that game, and MJ Culpepper,” Bell said. “Sandman [Thomas] was a little off today, his shot came through toward the end. But it was really Jon Kelley and Trae Butler.”
That bucket wouldn’t be the end of Kelley’s contributions.
He stole the ensuing inbounds pass and got fouled, and while he missed the front end of the resulting 1-and-1, it ran enough time off the clock to force a hail-mary pass downcourt from the Bulldogs. It’s a prayer that went unanswered.
The Cougars trailed by no less than 14 points during the second half of Tuesday’s action, but it was Butler, Kelley and Culpepper that guided them back into the contest as the main scorers during a 14-1 run.
“[The Bulldogs] just kept pounding. They might have made one 3 the whole game,” Bell said. “Just constantly throwing the ball inside, throwing the ball inside. We just withstood the body blows until our shooters started scoring.”
Bell expected a slower pace entering play. As much was reflected in the relatively low-scoring 51-50 final.
LaFayette featured a trio of upperclassmen forwards all logging in at 6-foot-3 or taller, including the team’s leading scorer Tuesday in Vinay Singh and the 290-pound Antavious Woody, who is committed to play offensive line for Florida State’s football team.
Sandlin, Culpepper and center Nehemiah Sanders all had plenty to contend with on the inside.
“No matter how much ball pressure you put on them, they walk the ball down, throw it inside. Walk the ball down, throw it inside,” Bell said. “Nehemiah had all these bumps and bruises, scratches all over him going into the locker room. He said, ‘Coach, look at my arm.’”
With the win, Coosa advances to play Long at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery with a berth in the state Elite Eight on the line. Long’s record on the year stands at 15-12.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.