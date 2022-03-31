A boat based out of Alexander City marked its place among the top 100 collegiate fishing pairings in the country this week.
Chase Davis and Camden Keeton, fishermen representing Central Alabama Community College, placed 96th at the Major League Fishing national championships as part of the league’s Abu Garcia College Fishing circuit.
The tournament took place on Fort Gibson Lake in Wagoner, Okla.
Davis and Keeton caught one bass weighing in at three pounds, 14 ounces the first day of the tournament, then caught a second weighing three pounds, 12 ounces the second day.
The combined weight of seven pounds, 10 ounces was well short of a top 10 spot and a shot at a national championship on day three, but it was enough to take a top 100 placement at the circuit’s championship event.
Reaching the tournament in the first place was no easy feat. The duo needed to finish in the top 10 percent of one of three regional qualifying tournaments, and did so by taking 21st of 278 boats on Lake Chickamauga in Tennessee in March 2021.
Kaden Proffitt and Cason Ragsdale of East Texas Baptist University led the tournament entering the third day of competition Thursday with a combined weight of 29 pounds, seven ounces. The duo caught a full five-fish limit Tuesday and reeled in four more Wednesday.