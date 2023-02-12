Kasey Kaschak is bringing Alexander City into the 21st century, one project at a time.
Since taking over as the director of Alexander City Parks and Recreation in November, Kaschak and his team have already begun the process of bringing the community and its recreational areas up to par with the rest of the surrounding area.
Kaschak came from Phenix City where he was the recreation superintendent. While his job is more overseeing operations in Alex City than hands-on in Phenix City, his outside perspective is what he thinks can really bring positive change to the community.
“The infrastructure needs to be updated,” Kaschak said. “We need to get with the times. It is always good to get an outside perspective on how things operate. Now, we have all the opportunity to build.”
The building Kaschak and his team are doing has already begun, starting with a complete overhaul of the Imagination Station at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
On Friday, the Parks and Rec committee met to rectify a $250,000 project to redesign the children’s Imagination Station playground. The city itself has already put forth $20,000 to the project, leaving Kaschak and company in charge of procuring the rest.
According to Kaschak, “by the end of the month” residents should learn more about how to donate to help build the new playground, along with potential fundraisers and opportunities the Parks and Rec department will be hosting to raise money.
Another big change the department is bringing forth is the introduction of online registration for youth sports.
“At this time next year, we will all be online,” Kaschak said. “You will no longer have to come up here on a Saturday at 11 a.m. What is easier than getting up in the morning, having a cup of coffee and just registering from there?”
Bringing the online registration portal he introduced in Phenix City to Alex City, Kaschak will be eliminating the need for people to come in and sign physical paperwork for sports registration, but also for all aspects of parks and recreation throughout the city.
“Things have been the same thing here for well before I was here,” Kaschak said. “Whenever you roll out something new, it will take the public a little while to catch one. But once it catches on, it will be a no-brainer. People will be able to rent our cabins, our pavilion, register to do stuff and do rentals at Cooper (Rec Center). This will rectify any issues.”
If someone forgets to register online by this time next year, no problem. Visitors will soon be able to take out your phone and access the Wifi provided at the Sportplex.
The department has already started the process of bringing high-speed internet across the entire Sportplex, and into all the major facilities.
Internet cables will run under Sportplex Boulevard and will branch out to all the major stadiums and buildings. Having internet capability not only brings about the possibility of having credit card payments for concessions at games, but also the possibility to have live streaming at events.
“When that high speed gets here, it is going to change some things,” Kaschak said. “We are bringing technology to the forest around here.”
While huge, sweeping projects are the focal point of the 2023 year, there are plenty of smaller issues that will soon be fixed.
Parking at the Sportplex baseball stadium will be undergoing an overhaul, along with a new gym floor being installed at the Cooper Rec.
“We always have little stuff going on that the public may or may not see until they get there,” Kaschak said. “There is never a dull moment.”
By the time the first touchdown is thrown at the Sportplex next year or when the first basket is made at the MLK Day tournament at Cooper, things will look different around Alex City. It is not all due to Kaschak and his team, but a community effort to always strive to make things better. After all, that is what brought Kaschak here.
“People care about this town,” Kaschak said. “We do not have a ‘good enough’ attitude. There is no complacency. Everyone has the same goal to make the city better, and I am here to do that on the parks and rec side.”