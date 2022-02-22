Dadeville’s Antojuan Woody dove to the floor with a gaggle of Houston Academy defenders.
The Tigers trailed by one point in double overtime as the whistle blew with 18.8 seconds remaining.
Woody was yelling desperately for a timeout. As the official signaled a held ball, a glance to the scorer’s table revealed why.
The possession arrow favored the Raiders.
A quick foul from Jordan Rambo and two free throws later, Houston Academy led by 3. A heave from guard Daquan Doss went long.
For everything that had happened in Tuesday’s slugfest and throughout Dadeville’s season, of course it would come down to something so trivial.
After making their third straight Elite Eight under coach Jesse Foster’s guidance, having lost by double digits in both previous appearances, Dadeville fell 56-53 in double overtime at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery, missing the state Final Four by three points.
“I just told them to keep their heads up, they’ve got nothing to be ashamed of,” Foster said. “We had a great season. Had a 13-game winning streak. It just wasn’t meant to be, that’s all I could tell them. It wasn’t in God’s plan.”
Philstavious Dowdell scored a team-high 17 points and made several key defensive plays down the stretch. Woody followed with 16 including a game-tying shot to send the game to its second overtime.
Kadyn Mitchell racked up a game-high 20 for the Raiders.
The most memorable play of his for Dadeville fans, however, likely won’t be any of his points but something that preceded four of them.
The Tigers led 40-36 as the clock wound under 10 seconds in regulation. Mitchell drove the ball between two Dadeville defenders outside the perimeter, and as he fell chest-first to the floor, lifted a circus shot at the rim.
As an airball hit the deck, another whistle blew. This time a shooting foul called against the Tigers with six seconds left.
Mitchell hit just one of the ensuing three free throws, but his teammates kicked an offensive rebound out to him as he drew another call from behind the arc. He hit all three attempts this trip to send the game into overtime.
“I couldn’t see it,” Foster said. “The referee called what he called. I’m pretty sure we told them not to foul, we live with the jump shot if he makes it. But our game plan was aggressive defense, we’d been playing it all day, it’s just one of those things. They called it, he made the free throws.”
Woody hit an NBA-range 3-pointer with seven seconds left in overtime to force a second extra period.
“I was happy, filled with emotion,” Dowdell said.
Woody made clutch baskets for Dadeville all season, and he hit a pair of free throws to give the Tigers a 53-52 lead in double overtime with 1:38 to play.
“He’s just a bulldog,” Foster said. “He wants it in that situation and time in the game, he’ll be in the huddle saying, ‘Coach, I want it, I want it. Let me guard whoever.’ He’s just that type of kid. I love coaching him.”
A layup from Houston Academy’s Camden Dyer gave the Raiders a lead they wouldn’t relinquish though.
Dadeville’s student section was out in full force, occupying five rows of one section in Garrett Coliseum.
Houston Academy entered with plenty of motivation, having been eliminated by Dadeville in last year’s Sweet 16.
That didn’t stop Dowdell from driving the Tigers to an early lead.
“Phil Dowdell, he’s a great kid. I just love him, man,” Foster said. “His athleticism, you can’t believe how athletic he is until you watch him play or you’re coaching him, when you see it on a daily basis.”
The speedster knocked down two first-quarter triples to push the initial edge to 10-3, then hit a transition layup which was followed by an Avontae Wilson finish to make it 15-4 as the first quarter expired.
Doss nailed a triple to open quarter two, giving the Tigers their largest lead of the game at 18-4.
A few exchanges of baskets held the advantage at 22-9, but that’s when Dadeville’s pace slowed down.
As the Tigers wound down the clock to take their edge into the locker room, including a one-minute stretch holding the ball directly before halftime, the Raiders scored four points to make the lead single digits at the break.
That lead evaporated in the second half. Houston Academy hit a trio of triples in the third quarter before one final 3 from Mitchell tied the score at 28 to open the fourth, which bled into the final stretch of regulation.
With the loss, Dadeville said goodbye to senior forwards Jordan Parker, Xavier Alvies and Jordan Ford, alongside senior guard Ruskin Gold.
“We had great seniors in this class,” Foster said. “You could tell by the way we gelled together, we do a lot of stuff together. I just love them, I’m going to miss them.”
Dowdell, Doss and Woody return alongside center Avontae Wilson and guard Javerious Askew next season for the Tigers.