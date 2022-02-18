A few rolls are all it takes to decide a high school basketball playoff game.
Trae Butler did everything conceivable to get Central Coosa back in its matchup with GW Long Friday after the Cougars went down two scores and star forward Demarkus Sandlin fouled out with less than one minute to play.
He knocked down a contested 3 to cut the deficit to 60-58. He put the clamps on star Long guard Kobie Stringer for what seemed like an endless dribble sequence, stole the ball and drew a foul for a one-and-one opportunity.
His first attempt bounced around the rim and rolled out. His teammate’s later attempt to take the lead on a 3 fell short. Long’s Jackson Dasinger converted both ends of his own one-and-one to ice the game.
Coosa lost a slugfest of a 62-58 game to the Rebels in the AHSAA Class 2A state playoffs, ending its campaign in the state Sweet 16 at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery Friday.
“It’s probably about the worst game we’ve played all season outside the first Vincent game,” Coosa coach Richard Bell said. “We never got any kind of rhythm going. Every time we’d get close someone would get a foul or we’d get a turnover.”
Stringer led all scorers with 18 points. Long center Avery Roberts picked up 15 points and eight rebounds, but his largest impact on the game may have been his ability to draw fouls against Sandlin.
“We emphasized that [Roberts] is a veteran player, he’s really smart,” Bell said. “We kept telling him, ‘You can’t go for the pump fakes.’ He got those fouls in the first half, it really put a lot of pressure on other players, other post players because Demarkus is our number one post defender.”
DeQualon Thomas picked up 17 points and shot 6-for-13 in the losing effort. Sandlin finished with 14 despite missing eight minutes solely from his foul trouble and blocked two shots.
Long led the entire third quarter, carrying a 47-41 edge into the fourth before Thomas hit a triple to cut the advantage to three.
Back-and-forth both sides went, Long clinging to a lead of one to four points before Thomas grabbed an offensive rebound and tossed up a floater while drawing a foul. The ball bounced on the rim no less than six times before dropping in for an and-one. He made the free throw and the Cougars had their first second half lead.
It proved to be their only second half lead.
Firing up a few questionable 3s, two of which were partially blocked, the team couldn’t consistently suppress the Rebels on offense in the game’s late stretches. The Cougars finished just 5-for-17 from downtown.
“We emphasized to the guys that we had to be physical with these guys, try to penetrate,” Bell said. “We got a little caught up in shooting 3s. We kept calling timeouts, saying, ‘Take the ball to the rim.’ But they play a sagging defense, so I guess they were sagging off and the guys saw that and they said, ‘Alright, I’m gonna shoot it.’ We really just couldn’t get in a rhythm overall.”
Coosa’s first-half performance was a tale of two teams: one with and without Sandlin.
The fast forward sped up the Cougars’ pace in transition and provided a strong interior option in the halfcourt, scoring six of the squad’s first 13 points as Butler tacked on a mid-range jumper and 3-pointer for a 13-10 early advantage.
Then, with 30 seconds left in the first quarter, Sandlin picked up his second foul.
A stalemate held for a moment — all told the first half contained a stressful seven ties and seven lead changes — then a 9-0 run from the Rebels handed them the game’s first breath of air in the form of a 27-20 lead.
Fouls as a whole were undoubtedly a storyline in the first 16 minutes. The Cougars were whistled for 11 personals while Long got called for just two.
“We got a lot of ticky-tack fouls, a lot of touch fouls,” Bell said. “But that’s on our guys. We told them all week in practice, you reach down here they’re gonna call it. And a lot of guys reached. But we played pretty hard. We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot.”
Still, Sandlin re-entered with 90 seconds left in period two and collected four quick points to put the tally at 28-26 Rebels going into intermission. That momentum wouldn’t be enough for a victory, however.
With the defeat, Friday brought an end to the high school career of two of Coosa’s starting guards, seniors Butler and Jon Kelley. The former averaged double figures this season and has been referred to by Bell as the team’s best defensive player.
“Trae did a good job today as well,” Bell said. “I hate that he missed that free throw, made himself feel bad like that, because I’d hate for him to think that his last game was defined by a missed free throw and a layup. Because overall the last four years, he’s been one hell of a player for us. Defensively, vocal leader, everything.”
Kelley hit a game winner in sub-regionals to deliver the Cougars to Montgomery in the first place.
“That was probably Jon’s best game for us, penetrating and he did a good job on defense,” Bell said.
Sandlin and Thomas can both return for Coosa next season, along with starting center Nehemiah Sanders and forward Majavius Culpepper, who saw significant action Friday.