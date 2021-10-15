Reeltown running back Juicy Hughley has been limping a little through games most of the season, but not Friday as the Rebels traveled up Highway 49 to Dadeville.
Hughley showed not a sign of injury as he racked up 195 yards on 19 carries with four touchdowns against Dadeville. Oh yeah he also took a kick return 84 yards for a score too.
“He is just now getting healthy,” Reeltown head coach Matt Johnson said. “Earlier in the year he had a little quad injury. He is coming back from that. He had a contusion. We held him out a game.”
Now that Hughley is healthy, Johnson said he has gotten the work in practice and it is showing up in stats.
“He is a workhorse,” Johnson said. “He is a great kid, humble and strong. I’m really proud of him.”
But Johnson didn’t forget the big uglies in front of Hugley opening up holes in Dadeville’s defensive line.
“We can’t talk about (Hughley) without mentioning the offensive line,” Johnson said. “They did a phenomenal job tonight.”
Dadeville coach Roger McDonald was disappointed in his team’s focus but acknowledged Hughley’s talent.
“He is a great running back for them,” McDonald said. “He runs hard.”
McDonald said he and his staff have been running the Tiger practices the same but his team has lost a little something this year.
“We hadn’t played real well in three or four games,” McDonald said. “Our minds haven’t been focused. We tried to keep them focused at practice. We kind of seen this coming tonight. We got our tails whipped.”
The Tigers managed only 87 yards of offense while allowing the Rebels to rack up 330 yards. Most of Reeltown’s yards came in the first half and the Rebels took a 30-0 lead into the locker room at the half. Dadeville would get a another score thanks to a two yard run from Ja’Vuntae Holley.
“They lined up and pounded us,” McDonald said. “We didn’t make plays. We didn’t make tackles. We are not blocking well. We can’t get a drive and finish a drive. We are dropping passes that hit us in the hands. We are not playing well on both sides of the ball.”
Johnson was pleased with his team’s efforts in the first half but he and his staff work on just about every day at practice with an hour of hard work, a break then another hard hour.
“Don’t be complacent,” Johnson said is what he tries to instill everyday at practice. “It is the message we preach everyday. Don’t look at the scoreboard. Just look at it as an opportunity to get better each play.”
Dadeville’s bright spot came in the opening seconds of the second half as Philstavious Dowdell took the opening kickoff 86 yards and scored.
“I felt like we let our guard down there in the second half for a couple plays, especially the kickoff,” Johnson said. “But then, we came right back and Juicy runs it back for a touchdown.”
Johnson said the Rebel coaching staff put together great game plans.
“Our kids executed and played fast and downhill,” Johnson said.
Reeltown will host Pike County next week for senior night. The Tigers’ senior class have a chance to have back-to-back winning seasons and back-to-back trips to the playoffs.
“Their backs are against the wall,” McDonald said. “If they want to go to the playoffs they have got to beat Beulah next week. We win, we are in.”