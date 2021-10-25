It’s not hard to come up with the perfect word to describe the play of Reeltown senior running back Dakarian “Juicy” Hughley. The answer is right there in his nickname.
Every Friday night, he brings the juice for the Rebels’ offense.
The when and where of how Hughley gets the ball doesn’t matter. He’ll run between the tackles with forceful legs capable of squatting more than 500 pounds or take it outside with blazing speed. He’ll catch the ball and turn upfield in Reeltown’s spread attack. He’s even scored on kick return this season.
“He’s got all the attributes that good running backs have,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “He’s got great vision. He’s good at his inside running and outside running, because he does have some speed, a burst as far as explosiveness. But one thing that separates him, that makes him a little bit different than other running backs, is his power. He’s extremely powerful.”
Such gaudy production — Hughley’s accumulated more than 950 rushing yards in just seven games after dealing with some injuries — contrasts heavily with the quiet person he is when he takes his helmet off.
This is the unique recipe that makes “Juicy” such an interesting back. Keep quiet, be a homebody, go out and dominate with the flashiest of running back play, put in a few extra hours in the weight room so the cycle can repeat.
“Juicy, he just keeps to himself,” Clarissa Lyles, Hughley’s mother, said. “Once he leaves football practice he comes home, showers, then he plays video games for a little while, and when he’s tired of that he’ll lay down and watch TV until he goes to sleep. He really doesn’t go anywhere in the streets and stuff like that. He’s not that type of person.”
Lyles is the one who coined her son’s moniker, which has taken on countless variations over time such as “Juice,” “Ju,” “Juiceman,” “Ju man” and “Big juice.”
Hughley’s carried it with him since, quite literally, the beginning.
“When he was born, he was a fat, juicy baby,” Lyles said, laughing. “So we started calling him ‘Juicy.’”
The youngest of five siblings, Hughley is the only of Lyles’ three sons to take up high school football. His journey started in his grandmother’s yard at a young age, where his mother recalls him kicking the ball barefoot just so he could play with his cousins. Soon after that he joined pee wee.
Even at that time he gravitated to the position of running back, the ability to hold the ball and be directly involved in an offense.
Being fast probably didn’t hurt matters.
“It’s just a fun spot to play at,” Hughley said. “You get to run the ball and block a little bit.”
Lyles has been the loudest, proudest mom in the stands since those earliest days. Now that he’s in high school she rotates through a closet of custom-made Reeltown shirts with Hughley’s face on them and has even run out with the team pregame.
“She’s awesome. She is awesome,” Johnson said. “She keeps social media going, she’s always sending me messages. She’s all about her kid, as she should be, in a positive way.”
She’s had plenty to cheer about in 2021.
Two performances stick out in particular. First came a 281-yard thrasher against Childersburg, where Reeltown needed each of Hughley’s gains in a narrow 22-21 win.
Then came the Rebels’ rivalry game against Dadeville two weeks ago. There were added implications to the already heated tilt, with the winner taking control of the third seed for the two teams’ region and the other having to settle for fourth and a tougher first-round playoff matchup.
In just 19 carries he put up 195 yards and four touchdowns, adding an 84-yard kick return touchdown to turn what was supposed to be a war into a 36-14 massacre for Reeltown. The Rebels led 30-0 at halftime.
“It feels great,” Hughley said about what it’s like to take over a game in such a way. “It’s amazing. You just do what you’ve gotta do.”
Hughley missed two contests this season with ailments and Johnson noted there’s a stark difference in the offense when he’s out versus when he isn’t. He’s healthy now, though, and Reeltown’s offense is humming hotter than ever.
Prior to the Dadeville beatdown the Rebels smashed Beulah by a 48-7 tally, kept a close 17-14 margin against undefeated Trinity Presbyterian and demolished Goshen 42-0.
“As far as the offensive success, it’s been a combination of things,” Johnson said. “Him being healthy, and at the same time our offensive line gelling and beginning to peak at the right time. Both of those seemed to happen at the same time and it’s just really taking off.”
All the while, he’s been one of the more soft-spoken leaders in Reeltown’s locker room.
Running back and wide receiver are often seen as glamor positions in football, often featuring big personalities that command attention.
That’s not Hughley’s style. He’s not jawing about his numbers around town. He’s not going out with friends a ton. Every night he steps on a football field and simply plays his role, which is to be an electric, game-changing back.
“You’re not gonna hear him say but a couple words a week,” Johnson said with a chuckle. “He’s very quiet. He just does his job. And you wouldn’t think that of somebody who’s putting up the numbers that he’s putting up along with being in the position that he’s in. Most of the time that’s a flashy type of person.”
The next step, Hughley hopes, is college.
His versatility helps in that regard, Johnson said.
“Running back is a tough position (to get recruited at), because there’s only one,” Johnson said. “So there’s got to be something that makes him stand out. I think one thing is, as far as issues with the kid, you’re not gonna have any. He’s extremely coachable. He’s extremely hard working.
“You’re getting the total package deal with the kid who can do what you want him to do on the field, but all the other stuff that you worry about, you don’t have to worry about with this kid.”
For now, the Rebels have Hughley for one more regular season game and however far they get in the postseason.
He’ll undoubtedly bring the juice.