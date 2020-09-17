Reeltown football has been adjusting to life in Class 3A for a month now and so far it’s been up and down. But things are looking up.
Rebel coach Matt Johnson believes the team is making strides toward finding its identity as well as confidence as the Rebels enter their Week 4 matchup against Goshen.
“I feel we are improving in a lot of areas,” Johnson said. “I think we are continuing to get better. Although we aren't there yet, I feel we are a really good football team. Not having the spring and summer hurt us with the players we were replacing, but some new guys have been stepping up and it has allowed us to do more things. I’m really looking forward to the next couple weeks.”
The Rebels are coming off a week in which they were able to move the ball up and down the field in the first half, but self-inflicted mistakes cost the Rebels, forcing drives to stall.
“We had some missed executions and penalties inside the red zone and on the goal line last week,” Johnson said. “Untimely mistakes cost us, and I don’t just mean players. All around from top to bottom we have to eliminate those little mistakes because they become magnified in games like that.”
The good news is the Rebels have finished strong at the end of games, playing hard until the last whistle. That effort was on full display Week 0 against Tallassee and has been sewn into the culture Johnson brought with him when he started his coaching campaign at Reeltown five years ago.
“We aren't going to let our opponent dictate how we play,” Johnson said. “We evaluate ourselves after the games and look at every single sense of the game we need to improve on. Every single day we are our biggest opponents, so we focus on eliminating mistakes, getting better and sharpening our craft.”
Moving forward, Johnson plans on doing what the Rebels have been — running the football and opening up the playbook more and more for quarterback Gabe Bryant as he settles in as a starting quarterback. Bryant has found a consistent playmaker in receiver Marcus Haynes as Bryant continues to find Haynes for touchdowns. The emergence of Dakarian “Juicy” Hughley has taken pressure off of Scooter Brooks as well as Bryant, giving this reloaded offense yet another weapon.
In Week 2, the Rebels beat up on region opponent Childersburg, 28-8. The next week, Childersburg turned around and beat Goshen, 53-12. Despite the numbers, Johnson isn’t taking any opponent lightly and plans on sticking to what the Rebels do best.
“They have a young football team,” Johnson said. “The thing about a young team is that you never know what you are going to get week to week. A young team also improves from week to week. Goshen’s game against Childersburg was closer than the score dictates and they have some big linemen and linebackers on their defense, so we are going to have to come ready to play our game.”
A win this week would be huge for the Rebels as they enter their bye week. The Rebels, like most teams, have been a little banged up in the early half of the season but according to Johnson, he is excited to be getting a couple key players back in the upcoming week or two.