As if the Benjamin Russell-Central Coosa basketball rivalry needed any more excitement.
The gym is always packed and the teams are always amped for the biggest hoops rivalry in the area when these squads play each other, but this Friday, there’s an even bigger level of anticipation as Jeremy Freeman is set to make his return to Coosa.
Freeman spent more than two decades stalking the sidelines for the Cougars, including the last two as the boys basketball head coach. He left Coosa on the ultimate high note as it won the Class 2A state championship.
Then he returned to the opposing side of the rivalry, becoming the coach at his alma mater, Benjamin Russell.
“I’ve had the pressure of being in big games a lot but this is something a little different,” Freeman said. “Not only is it a rivalry game, but I’ve been on one side as a player and the other side (as a coach) and now I’m back on the other side again (as a coach). That’s a lot of emotions.”
Central Coosa and Benjamin Russell always play a home-and-home series with each other each season, and it just so happens the first game this year is at Coosa. But Freeman said he’d rather face his former team for the first time on the road.
“I like it just like this; I can’t wait,” Freeman said. “It’s a great feeling to be able to go back to a place where you had been for 20-plus years and know so many people. I have so many great relationships and so many great memories there.”
On the other side, Central Coosa has had a lot of time to think about this game. The Cougars’ only other game on the slate for this week was supposed to be against Reeltown, but it was rescheduled. And although the players haven’t talked much about their former coach’s return, now-Coosa coach Richard Bell knows the rivalry atmosphere is in the air.
“I don’t have to say anything to motivate them,” Bell said. “They know it’s Alex City, so they’re ready to go and their focus is a little bit sharper during the week. Benjamin Russell is our biggest competition so we judge ourselves against them. This game will give us a good stepping stone going into the area games.”
Bell said having this week off from games will actually be to Coosa’s advantage as the Cougars are using it almost like a mini-camp. They are really focusing on fundamentals and continuing to build their younger players into their positions.
So far this season, Central Coosa (2-3) has done a great job offensively. It’s averaging 65.2 points per game and hasn’t scored under 53 all season, but on the flip side, it’s allowed 62.0 ppg and that number is skewed low after holding Faytteville to just 23 points. So defense has been the No. 1 focus heading into Friday’s game.
“We have a lot of guys that can score but we’re trying to focus on defense,” Bell said. “I know we can score but now it’s up to us to stop somebody. We can’t just be happy on one side of the floor.”
Defense is going to be important for Coosa against the Wildcats because Freeman knows the inner workings of the Cougar offensive weapons so well. For Benjamin Russell (2-6), slowing down Central Coosa is going to be key.
“Any time you face a team that’s offensively gifted, you just hope it’s not that night that they’re unusually great,” Freeman said. “We’ll be looking to contain (Noel Jones) early and not only him, but everyone else. You can’t disrespect what people normally do, but we’re hoping for the opposite.”
Friday’s JV game begins at 5 p.m. with the girls game then the boys game to follow.