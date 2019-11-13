Jeremy Freeman had a relatively simple plan for the Central Coosa boys basketball team, and he took it to the state championship a year ago.
Now, he’s bringing that simple plan to Benjamin Russell.
“We’re going to have to be low turnover, great free throw shooting, tough defense and low-scoring ballgames and we’re going to be just fine,” Freeman said.
And just like with his previous stint, Freeman is bringing a sense of adaptiveness to the Wildcats, who begin their boys basketball season Thursday at home versus Childersburg.
Because there’s no true standout for Benjamin Russell — no single player who’s going to be scoring 20 points per game — the Wildcats know they’re going to have to do a lot by committee and sometimes that will mean working against their opponents’ strengths.
“If they’re a small team, we’ll be on the inside more,” Freeman said. “If they’re a big team, we’ll have to go a little smaller so we can be a little quicker than them. It just depends. I’ve really told them to be ready to adjust at any moment.”
The Wildcats return quite a bit of experience. Likely the starting lineup will include Carl Russell and Za Stowes at guard, Colby Riddle at small forward, Qua Smith at power forward and Tre McMillian at center.
There are also several others who should come regularly off the bench, which Freeman called “a great supporting cast.”
The first off the bench will likely be Qua Howell, who was the sixth man for the Wildcats a year ago. Howell’s first appearances in games seemed to give BRHS a spark.
“We’re trying to let everyone understand their role and once you’ve identified what your role is, then there’s going to be growth,” Freeman said. “(Qua) is going to have to play multiple positions but he will be able to do that in this concept that we have. We can’t just be fixed on one position with this roster.”
One thing Benjamin Russell will be seeking is consistency, which it didn’t have much of lineup-wise last year. But Freeman also isn’t married to his starting lineup either. T.J. Calhoun and Gavin Edwards will also be big contributors off the bench, but that could change at any time.
“That’s always the goal to initially keep a starting five for the year but I’m always a believer in those jobs are not permanent,” Freeman said. “If those guys are showing me that somebody needs to be moved, then somebody needs to be moved. But we’re going to try our best to keep the same consistency and that way expectations will be the same.”
Likely the biggest focus and place the Wildcats need to improve from last season is their turnovers. Although it went down last year, Benjamin Russell seemed to get haunted by its turnovers at especially inopportune times. Freeman said he’s trying to teach his players who should have the ball at the right time to decrease those turnovers.
Playing in a man-to-man defense, Benjamin Russell will also focus on making sure it’s playing with excitement but not playing too amped it causes bad things to happen.
“You can be quick but not in a hurry; you can have speed but don’t go too fast,” Freeman said. “Having your head up and your eyes on wherever you’re directing may not be the right thing to do. You have to be spontaneous in basketball. You can’t have your mind made up before you get down there. We’re trying to teach them to be able to adjust on the fly because every situation is different.”
Although Benjamin Russell is coming off a season in which it won only five games, Freeman is not about to set his bar any lower.
“The ultimate goal never changes; it’s to be in Birmingham bringing the banner back to Benjamin Russell,” he said. “That’s going to be the ultimate goal until it becomes a reality. Expectations of anything else would be unfair to (the guys).”