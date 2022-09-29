Dadeville scored on the first play of the game and the very last to grab its sixth win of the season, all but guaranteeing a chance at the playoffs if the Tigers can close the season out as strong as they’ve entered it.
On Thursday, Dadeville handily defeated Beulah 55-0.
It’s the first time that Dadeville has gone 4-0 to start conference play since the 11-2 2013 season, when the squad cruised through the region with seven uncontested wins and stamped their ticket to the playoffs.
The Tigers now sit stress free in the No. 1 spot in the division with just two region games remaining, something that head coach Roger McDonald is proud of his team for, but not something he’s willing to hang his hat on quite yet.
“Long as we play hard, we can correct the mistakes, but overall I was pleased,” McDonald said. “You want to win the Region, go undefeated in the Region, undefeated in the regular season, but the most important thing is, we gotta come back and get better on Monday morning at practice. One day at a time and the kids understand what’s at stake and what we’ve got to continue to do.”
The Tiger offense has been roaring in the past two games, putting up over 45 points in each win, but mostly done with the running game and special team plays. McDonald knows that at some point, his quarterback is going to be called to make a winning play.
“I was pleased on offense, we were able to block well, ran the ball well, able to move it around, threw the ball well. And at some point, we’re really gonna have to execute in the passing game, and I thought we really did a good job of that tonight,” McDonald said.
Not often will you see a score after the very first snap of the game, even odder that that score would come off a safety during Beulah’s first play from scrimmage.
After a fumbled kickoff return by the Bobcats near the two-yard line, the Tigers tackled the ball carrier well behind the goal line as soon as the quarterback hiked the ball, and added two points to their score within the first 10. With the ball being sent their way by a safety punt, the Tigers pounced on the opportunity to stretch their suddenly found lead.
Jay Burns got it rolling on the Tiger’s first possession with a rush up the right side of the field for a score, and not soon after, he snagged a ball in the air when the Tigers got the ball back for a long touchdown run to jump the score to 16-0 in the first quarter.
After the Tiger defense got the ball back on a punt, it didn’t take long for Dadeville to go up 23-0 at the end of the first quarter. Burns himself had 21 points before the first period ended.
Beulah managed two first downs in the second quarter but had a fumbled snap at the bottom of the half, giving D.J. Hall a chance for a scoop-and-score touchdown with roars of applause from the Thursday night crowd. After the touchdown, freshman kicker Brady Knox bunted in the point after.
A testament of Dadeville’s defense, one of the Bobcats’ longest chunk plays was from a horse-collar penalty in the first quarter.
Quarterback Jordan Rambo barely had time to warm up before he was watching second-string quarterback Cameron Heard take over under the gun in the second half.
With every player that had yet to take a snap gathered on the field with time for one play left in the game, Heard rushed the ball past the defender on the edge and scored a 15-yard touchdown. The clock manager let the last three seconds fade off the scoreboard for the final whistle.
Dadeville (6-0) will get a week off before facing Childersburg (1-5) next week on the road for the second-to-last Region game. A matchup with No. 2 in the division, Randolph County, looms ahead on Oct. 21., and will have major implications for the winner of the division as the two undefeated Region 4 teams go head-to-head.