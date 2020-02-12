Going into the AHSAA Class 1A-3A Indoor Track and Field Championships, Dadeville’s Jamauri Chislom knew it was going to be virtually impossible to bring home a gold medal in the shot put.
The No. 1 seed, Mobile Christian’s Josiah Harry, had a seed mark of more than 15 feet farther than the rest of the field. And although Chislom couldn’t overcome that hump, he did do his job to collect the silver medal. Chislom’s best throw was 45-11.75, which just barely beat out Winfield City’s Luke McKinney, who had a toss of 45-11.25.
Chislom’s was the best performance of the area at this weekend’s indoor championships.
Dadeville had several other strong finishes as well. Josh Taylor and Christian Nelson qualified for the 60 dash finals by placing fifth and eighth, respectively, in the preliminaries. Although Taylor did not compete in the finals, Nelson captured seventh with a time of 7.70.
Jamarion Wilkerson earned a sixth-place finish in the triple jump with a mark of 37-11.25. He was also 19th in the 400, crossing the finish line in 57.47.
Dadeville’s only other top-10 finish came on the girls side where Skye Foster grabbed a pair of eighth-place finishes. She marked in at 14-11 in the long jump and 30-5.5 in the triple jump.
Reeltown’s Zantjuan Knight had the best performance for the Rebels. He was fifth in the 60 hurdles finals. He cut one-tenth of a second off his preliminary time to clock in at 9.18. Knight was also 12th in long jump, where he hit a mark of 17-95.
Benjamin Russell had two competitors in the Class 6A championships and both collected one top-10 finish. In the 1,600, Reginald Sweetwyne grabbed ninth with a time of 4:47.93; he was also 15th in the 800 (2:09.15) and 11th in the 3,200 (10:32.89). Layton Bradford matched Sweetwyne’s best place as he took ninth in the 3,200 by clocking in at 10:22.09. Bradford captured 14th in the 1,6000 (4:53.14).
GIRLS SOCCER
Wildcats go 2-1 to start season
If there’s one thing Benjamin Russell’s girls soccer team proved this weekend at the Southern Shootout, it’s the fact it can score. Although the Wildcats lost one game, they also captured two wins and scored 12 goals over the three games in Mobile.
Benjamin Russell started the weekend with a 2-0 victory over Alma Bryant; Abigale Sims scored both goals in the shutout win.
The Wildcats then met their match against Alabama Christian, which won, 7-3. But the Wildcats got another pair of goals from Sims and Kennedy Tate also got in on the scoring.
Benjamin Russell had its biggest win of the tournament Saturday when it defeated Theodore, 7-0. Sims continued to rack up the goals, finishing with five. Emma Culligan and Jordan Osborne each added one.