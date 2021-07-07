For all the spread and tempo that Benjamin Russell head coach Aubrey Blackwell has used on offense throughout his football career, at heart he loves to pound the rock with running plays.
That’s what he experienced running a Wing-T offense in his high school playing days.
That’s what he experienced his first few years coaching in a Power I at St. Paul’s Episcopal.
That’s where he and new offensive coordinator J.D. Atkins’ philosophies overlap like a network of tributary rivers. A spread scheme based on running the ball with power.
With a coaching career that’s on a rapid rise after less than a decade in the industry, Atkins will head an offense predicated on that philosophy while using a versatile scheme involving the run-pass option to take advantage of undisciplined defenses and scheming around the talents of its players.
He’ll be Benjamin Russell’s play caller in 2021.
“We both believe in running the football, controlling the football, winning the line of scrimmage being some of the most important things that we do,” Atkins said. “We both come from those same core beliefs and we line up very well when it comes to that.”
Atkins added that both he and Blackwell place high importance on dictating the tempo of games through the offense, going fast with no-huddle when there’s a chance to but also slowing down the pace when needed.
While the duo intend to unroll a run-first attack, they said they also recognize that they have athletes outside who can make an impact as well.
The new offensive coordinator’s football experience began at rival Opelika High School, where he graduated in 2012 after starring on the team’s offensive line. He spent two years coaching freshman football there while in college at Auburn.
Soon his first coordinating job came available at Central Coosa, and he wrapped up his degree at Auburn during his time there. Out of college he took his first teaching job and coached for a year at Central (Phenix City), then returned to a coordinator position at Dadeville High School the following season.
For the past two years he worked under head coach Smitty Grider at Dothan High School, first as an offensive line coach for the school’s 8-2 2019 squad then as offensive coordinator in 2020.
Bryan Moore, current head football coach at Hartselle High School and head coach at Opelika while Atkins played and volunteer coached there, said Blackwell is getting an eager learner, hard worker and knowledgeable offensive mind on his staff.
Atkins showed initiative early in his volunteer days while still juggling his college course load.
“He used to take opponent film and write a report for our coaching staff on it,” Moore said. “I always thought that was pretty cool, we didn’t ask him to. Every Sunday when I came into my office, he would have a breakdown of the opposing team, just talk about strengths and weaknesses. I always read it, went through it to see a different perspective on our opponent.”
When Blackwell began building out his staff at Benjamin Russell, Atkins’ interest piqued immediately.
The former Bulldog was well aware of Blackwell’s reputation, with the new Benjamin Russell frontman having built Montgomery Catholic into a state runner-up in 2020.
For two offensive-minded individuals, their schematic styles had a lot in common. It didn’t hurt that he’s from nearby Opelika as well.
“I grew up in this area, played in this area, coached in this area,” Atkins said. “I’ve always known about Benjamin Russell, I’ve known some guys that have worked here in the past. There’s always been a kind of a historic tradition, an allure to the possibility of working here one day. That and the chance to get to work with coach Blackwell, those things combined with getting to come home and work close to family.”
In turn, Blackwell saw Atkins as an impressive candidate.
He remembers being thrown into the fire with his first coordinating job, having to learn the finer points of every offensive position while also designing and scheming and gameplanning and calling plays.
Atkins has already proven he can stand up to that sort of heat.
“Those are things that I had to learn as I was the OC, so when I interview coaches, I want to see guys that already have that down,” Blackwell said. “And J.D. had an outstanding grasp on all those things, and he understood that you can do whatever offense you want to, but the only offenses that are gonna work are offenses that your player can run.”
Together with co-offensive coordinator Jes Smith, they’ll run an offense that intends to spread defenses out and punch the ball forward with a physical running game to set up the pass, some of it centered around one play that’s emerged at the high school and college level over the past decade — the run-pass option, or RPO.
A traditional option play is a run that relies on the decision making of a team’s quarterback. He has a defender to read, and depending on the reaction of that defender, he can either give the ball to a running back or keep it and run himself.
Splintering from that is the triple option, also a play that’s been around since football’s early days. If the first read is to keep on a triple option play, the quarterback still has a second read to make with a second back available to pitch to.
Enter the RPO. It’s a different kind of triple option where the second read for the quarterback is to either throw the ball to a receiver or keep it and run, again depending on the reaction of a designated defender.
What makes such a scheme work? Blackwell gave a one-word answer to that question.
“Gabe,” Blackwell said, giving the first name of Benjamin Russell quarterback Gabe Benton.
Everyone else’s assignment is set, an RPO simply requires a great decision maker at quarterback to work. The Wildcats believe they have one in the returning starter.
There’s more to the Wildcats’ offense than the RPO, but it’s an integral part.
“I wouldn’t say we’re a true RPO team, I think we’re just a true fast-paced, multiple team,” Blackwell said. “We do several different things, and we try to have several different aspects of the game that we can do very well.”
Atkins will handle play-calling duties and be in the box during games, working closely with Smith, Blackwell said. While the head coach is known for his offensive mind, he’ll oversee gameplanning during the week and allow Atkins to work his talents on Friday nights.
He’ll have plenty of assistance in player development on the offensive side.
While Atkins coaches the quarterbacks and Smith handles the offensive line, multi-sport coach and long-time Benjamin Russell staple Cody Glenn will take wide receivers alongside an energetic Trey Prestridge.
Jeremy Goodson is coming in from Marbury to coach running backs, someone Blackwell called a “dedicated, early morning guy.” Connor Smith will oversee tight ends and H-backs while working closely with the freshman football team, as Blackwell said he wants to make an impact at every level, pee wee through high school.
Blackwell sought out coaches with ambition.
“Those are the kind of coaches I want in my program,” Blackwell said. “I want coaches that want to get better, that want to move up, that want to be coordinators and want to be head coaches. Those are the things that I’m looking for.”
Benjamin Russell’s new offensive staff receives its first test against Huffman Aug. 20.