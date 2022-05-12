A search to replace Benjamin Russell head football coach Aubrey Blackwell will begin immediately.
Alexander City Schools administrators are pleased with the progress Blackwell made in redeveloping Benjamin Russell’s football and athletic programs. Ben Russell principal Shannon Benefield wants to build on the foundation Blackwell laid. Blackwell had more students coming out for football than in recent years and was doing more than just coaching football on the field.
“Coach Blackwell did a fantastic job while he was here,” Benefield said. “We appreciate the hard work he put in. He is a great mentor. He is a great coach. He is a great person. He is a great father. He is going to be missed.”
Interim Superintendent Dr. Beverly Price echoed Benefield’s appreciation of Blackwell mentoring Alexander City’s youth and wants the next coach to follow in Blackwell’s steps.
“We appreciate Coach Blackwell for the year and half he gave us and the strides he made with our young men and in the community,” Price said. “We wish him well as he goes forward. We are going to do our due diligence to make sure we bring in someone to continue what he has started.”
Many coaching searches for high school football programs take place from November through February. Blackwell’s Monday departure in the middle of May creates a sense of urgency for administrators. Benefield said he, Price and athletic director Richy Brooks will get together this week to get the process of replacing Blackwell started, but it won’t be rushed just to get a body in the position.
“We will start looking at a search committee,” Benefield said. “We have already had candidates reach out. We will vet resumes. We will follow a process like we would if conducting a search at the end of a season. We are going to be very intentional. We will be very intentional in who we select and how we move forward. We are going to do our best.”
Benefield said the cancellation of spring practice and the spring game will give the new coach more time to work with players headed into the new season.
“Coach Brooks, Coach Blackwell and myself thought it was in the best interest of the program and the kids that we forgo spring training,” Benefield said. “It is something the [Alabama High School Athletic Association] allows us to do. It will give a new head coach a chance to build a staff and relationships. It also gives an opportunity for an extra week of fall camp.”
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.