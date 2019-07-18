After a week hiatus, Caleb Turrentine and Lizi Arbogast are back with the latest episode of Inside the Lines Podcast.
Turrentine and Lizi Arbogast are back with discussions about youth sports and how important they are to high school programs. They turn the focus to single-sport specialization (14:01) before interviewing Benjamin Russell's Taylor Harris for her thoughts on the topic (22:59). The episode wraps up with another sports edition of Would You Rather (38:55).
We are also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Find all of our past episodes now on Buzzsprout.