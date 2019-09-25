Caleb and Lizi quickly recap the best things that happened in Week 4 (1:32) before diving into the big games this week.
The top-5 matchup in AISA on Thursday night highlights the Games of the Week segment (8:55) along with a rivalry game in Dadeville. The co-hosts take a quick look at the games they will be covering Friday night (26:38) before wrapping up the segment with their full picks and a new poll for the listeners.
