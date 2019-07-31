Another episode of Inside the Lines Podcast is now available for listening.
Before the gridiron takes over the state of Alabama, Caleb and Lizi turn their attention to the volleyball court to talk about the upcoming season including a look at which local teams can make some noise (13:20). Horseshoe Bend coach Julie Turner and rising senior Ashley Clanton stop by (20:15) for a discussion on summer workouts, team chemistry and more.
This week's episode also looks at listeners' reactions to the North-South week discussion (5:37) and Lizi brings another game to the table (36:45).
