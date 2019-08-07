Co-hosts Caleb Turrentine and Lizi Arbogast continue with their local football previews by breaking down the Reeltown Rebels' upcoming season.
Lizi discusses Reeltown's potent offense and questions on defense before sitting down with Rebel standout Eric Shaw to talk about his return after an injury and his expectations for the team.
We will be releasing a preview podcast every weekday leading up to the start of the football season. Thursday, we will talk about the Horseshoe Bend Generals.
We are also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Listen to all our past episodes on Buzzsprout.