Caleb Turrentine and Lizi Arbogast spent some time at the AHSAA North-South All-Star week in Montgomery and now they're breaking it down on this week's episode of Inside the Lines Podcast.
Caleb and Lizi dive into discussions about the AHSAA North-South All-Star Week (4:05) and recap the best performances with sound bites from local players. Wetumpka's Seth Johnson, Dadeville's Jay Patrick and Benjamin Russell's Kobi Crabb and Brett Pitts all give their thoughts on what it was like to play on the big stage.
With a focus on the football game (14:00), they suggest changes which could be made to the all-star week (22:45) before finishing this week's episode with another game and poll for the listeners.
Inside the Lines Podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Find all of our past episodes now on Buzzsprout.