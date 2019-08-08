Inside the Lines Podcast preview series is back with the Horseshoe Bend Generals.
Co-hosts Lizi Arbogast and Caleb Turrentine talk about the upcoming football season for Horseshoe Bend. The Generals have struggled lately, so they'll discuss what changes have been made to hopefully be more success. Lizi then sits down with Horseshoe Bend coach Jeremy Phillips to talk about how his first year is going and what his expectations are for this season.
We will be releasing a preview podcast every weekday leading up to the start of the football season. Friday, we will talk about the Central Coosa Cougars.
We are also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Listen to all our past episodes on Buzzsprout.