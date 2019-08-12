Inside the Lines Podcast co-hosts Caleb Turrentine and Lizi Arbogast dive into the recent success for Holtivlle and what they expect the Bulldogs to do in 2019.
Coach Jason Franklin joins the show to talk about his team's strengths on offense and how they can improve on the road this season.
We will be releasing a preview podcast every weekday leading up to the start of the football season. Tuesday, we will be talking about the Elmore County Panthers.
We are also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Listen to all our past episodes on Buzzsprout.