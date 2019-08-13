In today's episode, co-hosts Caleb Turrentine and Lizi Arbogast talk about how they expect Elmore County to fare in 2019 after losing a huge graduating class.
They also go over the results of the last Twitter poll before ECHS coach Jordan Cantrell joins the show to talk about some of his key players who can get the Panthers back into the postseason.
We will be releasing a preview podcast every weekday leading up to the start of the football season. Wednesday, we will be talking about the Dadevillle Tigers.
We are also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Listen to all our past episodes on Buzzsprout.