Inside the Lines Podcast is releasing a series where co-hosts Caleb Turrentine and Lizi Arbogast are previewing each of our 11 local football teams. The first begins with Edgewood Academy.
Caleb and Lizi look into the high expectations for Edgewood despite losing some key players from last year's semifinals squad. Wildcats coach Darryl Free stops by for an interview before the episode wraps up with a quick look at the schedule and season predictions from the hosts.
We will be releasing a preview podcast every weekday leading up to the start of the football season. Wednesday, we will talk about the Reeltown Rebels.
We are also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Listen to all of our past episodes on Buzzsprout.