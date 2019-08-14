Just eight days from Dadeville's season opener, co-hosts Caleb Turrentine and Lizi Arbogast discuss the upcoming challenges for the Tigers and if they can end the program's longest playoff drought.
Plus, Lizi sits down with Dadeville senior Max McClendon to get the inside scoop on the team's expectations for 2019.
We will be releasing a preview podcast every weekday leading up to the start of the football season. Thursday, we will be talking about the Tallassee Tigers.
We are also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Listen to all our past episodes on Buzzsprout.