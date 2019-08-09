Inside the Lines Podcast co-hosts Caleb Turrentine and Lizi Arbogast sit down to discuss the upcoming season for Central Coosa and try to answer some of the questions surrounding the program right now.
The hosts also look back at your responses to this week's Twitter poll before Lizi gives you a new "Would You Rather" question for the weekend break.
We will be releasing a preview podcast every weekday leading up to the start of the football season. Monday, we will talk about the Holtville Bulldogs.
