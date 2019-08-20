In the final team preview, Caleb and Lizi break down Benjamin Russell's offseason improvements.
BRHS coach Kevin Smith comes on to discuss the changes in this year's offense plus what it's like to be in a tough region. The show wraps up with season predictions for the Wildcats and a quick look at Danny Horn's return to Alex City.
This officially wraps up our preview podcast series which had led us directly into the start of the football season. But we're still going to talk about the gridirion Wednesday as we preview our Week 0 games.