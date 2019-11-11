With basketball season officially starting this week, Caleb and Lizi put together a special episode to discuss some of the expectations for the hardwood.
They quickly go through some of the best returning players (3:03) before discussing if either Central Coosa or Edgewood can repeat as state champions (9:17). The episode wraps up with a look at the best teams expected this season (13:15) plus an interview with Benjamin Russell boys coach Jeremy Freeman (25:21).
