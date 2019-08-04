Inside the Lines Podcast is starting its football preview series with a breakdown of the Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason poll which released Sunday night.
Co-hosts Caleb Turrentine and Lizi Arbogast discuss which teams received number one votes and which local teams made the cut this week. Ranked local teams include Wetumpka and Reeltown while Stanhope Elmore, Edgewood and Holtville are still just outside the top 10 in their respective classifications.
We are also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Listen to past podcasts now on Buzzsprout.