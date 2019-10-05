Central Coosa saw its winless season continue as Friday night’s trip to Vincent ended with a 51-8 defeat at the hands of the Yellow Jackets. Vincent got its first win of the season as it scored all 51 points in the first half.
The Cougars (0-6, 0-3 Class 2A Region 4) got a late touchdown from Seketrius Milliner to get on the scoreboard but injuries got the best of Coosa early and the visitors never recovered.
“I have some pretty resilient guys,” Coosa coach Brett Thomas said. “Donta Daniel was hurt again in the first quarter but our guys wouldn’t give up. They kept playing until the final horn.”
Daniel, who recently returned from concussion protocol, was still recovering from a broken finger and wore a splint on his hand. Thomas said the splint punched a hole in Daniel’s hand, causing a more severe injury and the Cougars were forced to play without their star running back for the rest of the game.
“He may have tendon damage and that’s tough,” Thomas said. “But Dawson Duncan did a great job filling in at quarterback. He had not had a lot of reps but once he got into his rhythm, he did okay.”
Duncan did make a play out of nothing for Coosa’s only score of the game. After a bad snap from around his own 30-yard line, Duncan picked up the ball off the grass and scrambled until he found Milliner coming back to the ball. Milliner turned and outran the defense to the end zone for the final touchdown for either team.
“They always fight,” Thomas said. “It’s about continuing on now. We go back to the drawing board to find out what can have success. We just have a lot of inexperienced players and it’s hard to overcome one stumbling block after the other.”
Thomas said the Cougars had several junior varsity players fill in and he expects to pull up more for the remainder of the season.
“They’re inexperienced and they’re undersized,” Thomas said. “But when we put them in the game in the second half, they did well. They tackled well and there’s a lot of positives.”