Freeze will take over for interim head coach Cadillac Williams, who has been leading the Tigers for the past four weeks since the firing of Bryan Harsin.
Freeze has a career record of 83-43 at Ole Miss and Liberty including compiling a 34-15 record and three bowl appearances with Liberty. In his 10 years of coaching at the Division 1 level, Freeze has had only one losing season, in 2016.
At Ole Miss, Freeze went 39-25, including a 10-3 season in 2015 that was highlighted by a win over Oklahoma State in the Sugar Bowl.
Newly appointed athletic director John Cohen is bringing Freeze back to the SEC, where he spent five seasons at Ole Miss from 2012-2016, but was ousted from the university amid NCAA and personal scandal.
On3.com reported that Freeze was in Auburn recently signing the official paperwork. The website has also reported that Williams is likely to be retained on staff.
As for talent Freeze has coached, former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis has been the most recent star.
After transferring to Liberty, Willis compiled a 17-6 record with the Flames, throwing for over 5,000 yards and adding almost 2,000 on the ground before being drafted with the 86th pick in the NFL Draft by the Titans.
No official announcement has been made by either Auburn or Liberty. This story will be updated.
