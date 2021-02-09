The Horseshoe Bend Lady Generals traveled to Lafayette in pursuit of reaching the next stage of their area tournament but the program fell short.
A 63-48 loss hung in the air marking the end of Horseshoe Bend’s season. The loss bookended the Generals’ seven-game win streak that began at the end of January.
The biggest problem for Horseshoe Bend was Lafayette’s Feliah Greer who accounted for 39 points in the game for the Lady Bulldogs.
“The girls played hard we just fell short,” Horseshoe Bend head coach Erica Meigs said after the game. “We had a little trouble on defense with Greer. We shot free-throws better than we have been. We got in foul trouble early and that hurt big time. I’m proud of these girls they have played so hard all season.”
The future of the Generals now goes to the younger athletes. The season-ending means seniors Abigail Cheatham, Jahia Jennings, Kate Lewis, Caly Carlisle and Savannah Peoples work is done.
Carlisle accounted for 12 total points in the loss while freshman Reagan Taylor accounted for 15.
A season like this means a lot for next season.
“It gives the younger girls something to work toward to get better at for next year,” Meigs said. “We have a lot of work to do in the off-season for next year. Some of these younger girls are going to have to step up and step in.”
In a season that was as tumultuous and unknowns came around every corner of the season. Horseshoe Bend finished the season 16-9 overall. In the season, even Meigs learned something about herself.
“I had to learn to be more flexible and just roll with it,” Meigs said. “I also realized how important it is that I am more aware of my demeanor. If I am really stressed out about a game, call not going my way, or not having a player due to quarantine, these athletes really play off of how I present myself.”