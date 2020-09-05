Horseshoe Bend got off a hot start, going for a sneaky onside kick to start the game against Fayetteville.
The Generals (1-2) couldn’t do much offensively on the opening drive or at all throughout the night with both defenses playing their hearts out.
In fact, it was the Generals’ defense that scored the first points of the game for the Generals. After punting from their own 2-yard line, the Generals lucked out with a couple penalties against the Wolves (1-1) that pushed Fayetteville back to its own side of the field. Jacob Turner was in pursuit of the Wolves’ quarterback and was blocked in the back in the end zone, forcing another penalty against Fayetteville and giving the Generals a safety.
Outside of the defense, there weren’t too many fireworks when it came to the General offense outside of a 41-yard run by Rylan Sharpe.
“(Rylan) and his twin brother Cully are new here,” Horseshoe Bend coach Jeremy Phillips said. “They are both really contributing to our program and we are happy to have them.”
Missed assignments and penalties by the offensive line were killers for most, if not all, of Horseshoe Bend’s offensive series Friday.
“Offensively we couldn’t run much of anything,” Phillips said. “We didn’t block anybody up front. This week’s practice will be all about blocking. You will see a different ball team come next week.”
Phillips gives credit to the Wolves for being physical at the point of attack.
“We didn’t execute our game plan,” Phillips said. “They whooped us up front. Their defensive front is good and they showed it tonight.”
There were some encouraging signs for the Generals, according to Phillips, but he still believes the Generals need a lot of work to get where they want to be.
“Defensively we played decent at times but we had a lot of penalties,” Phillips said. “The officials aren’t the reason we lost this game. We didn’t play our style of football and it’s frustrating because I know we can put forth better effort than that and I hate it for the kids because we didn’t show up tonight to play.”
Horseshoe Bend’s defense was stout throughout the night, giving up points only after penalties bailed out Fayetteville on several occasions. Sacks were abundant Friday night for the Generals with Holt Tidwell, Taylor Humphry, Lupe Mancillas and Rylan Sharpe all getting a piece of Fayetteville’s quarterback. The General defense remained opportunistic through the night, giving the offense a couple of chances late in the game with fumble recoveries from Cully Sharpe and Grayson Walls.
On a positive note, the Generals’ special teams helped keep the game close through three quarters with a fake field goal attempt being stuffed and Tidwell punting the Generals out of danger a couple times. Tidwell was quiet on the night offensively compared to usual but stepped up for the Generals in other areas including defense where he finished with a sack and two tackles for loss.
“He’s a good blocker so that’s how we tried to use him tonight on offense,” Phillips said. “Our blocking schemes just weren’t working for us and we didn’t have time to throw the ball tonight.”