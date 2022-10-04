Horseshoe Bend’s offense had its typical power in a three-set sweep of Reeltown on Monday. Horseshoe Bend’s gym, however, did not.
As both Reeltown and Horseshoe Bend warmed up before their match, the Horseshoe Bend gymnasium’s power sputtered in and out. Before long, the power was completely off.
With no air conditioning, no fans and no lights, Reeltown and Horseshoe Bend played their game in the dark and in the heat, and senior night festivities were done under cell phone camera light.
While this may have not been the ideal night for head coach Julie Turner’s three seniors, the team and school rallied and made the best of an unconventional situation.
“With the lights out, we just had to adapt,” Turner said. “I told the team before the game that since we are used to playing without A/C, I want no excuses. We are used to playing in the heat, so I told them to not let the lights being out be a deterrent. I thought we played a good, complete game, all things considered.”
The Lady Generals took the game in three sets, winning 25-12, 25-14, 25-20. As the sun set behind the trees that surround the school, less and less light filtered into the gymnasium. Players audibly laughed and complained about not being able to see the ball in the conditions. Still, the Lady Generals pulled out a victory.
“I thought all our girls played well,” Turner said. “I put some younger girls in to honor our seniors.”
Horseshoe Bend’s three seniors– Olivia Hanson, Charlie Cotney and Hannah Gamble– may not have had the senior send off they had envisioned, but they helped their team to a victory. That was all Turner could ask given the circumstances.
“I think they all played really well,” Turner said. “Hannah and Charlie both came in and served well for me tonight, something they have not done a lot of all year. They both did really well. Of course, Olivia did well. She has done well all season.”
The seniors, who were supposed to be honored pregame, had their send off post game. With less and less light trickling in from outside, the Generals’ band decided to whip out their phone cameras and light up the gym as best they could. Soon, every fan had their phone out.
Cloaked in cell phone camera light, the victorious senior trio was given flowers and framed pictures of their team upon completion of their final home game. It may not have been ideal, but it was a special moment nonetheless.
As for how the game went, the Generals played to their strength which is serving.
Seven different girls recorded at least one ace, with Gamble recording seven and sophomore Jacey Johnson recording six.
On the night, the team only committed two errors.
“Serving went really well today,” Turner said. “That is something we have been working on. The past couple of games we have had a couple service errors each and we have been trying to cut down on that. I will take our stats any day.”
As the game drew on, and the visibility grew less, the Lady Generals struggled and allowed for a Reeltown comeback in the third set. The size of Reeltown’s front threw numerous balls back in the faces of the Lady Generals.
“We just have to overcome adversity sometimes,” Turner said. “That is what I keep telling the girls. When things don't go our way, we have to get over it. Eventually, we worked and overcame and won.”
Horseshoe Bend will play two more regular season games before Area Tournaments begin on October 13. When the AHSAA rankings are released Wednesday morning, it is highly likely that Horseshoe Bend will be a top-10 team in 2A. A run into the postseason and potentially bringing home a trophy at the end of October will certainly make senior night in the dark more than worth it.