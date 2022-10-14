The Generals marched a young team on the field Friday night to help secure a 58-8 homecoming win over Barbour County.
“We had seven different guys score,” Horseshoe Bend head coach Jeremy Philips said. “On the offensive side of the ball we were able to move the ball pretty easily and get up and down the field.”
Horseshoe Bend moved the ball so easily that they didn’t throw a single pass Friday night.
“We kept it on the ground. Our running backs ran the ball hard tonight,” Phillips said.
But offense wasn’t the only thing going for the Generals who broke a two-game losing streak. Horseshoe Bend’s defense did a solid job of nearly shutting out visiting Barbour County until the very end when the Jaguars scored with seconds left on the clock.
“I was really pleased with our performance tonight,” Phillips said. “ I just thought it was a great team win. We got to play a lot of guys tonight and that’s always good for building the program.”
One of those young players getting field time was freshman Braxton Wilson, who, although not a stranger to the field this season, scored two touchdowns early on.
“He did good. He scored two touchdowns for us tonight. He pretty much only played a quarter and a half before we started pulling people out,” Phillips said.
Luke Jones, a senior wide receiver and defensive back for the Generals scored two touchdowns as well.
“Jones played well tonight. He played on both sides of the ball. I thought both of them guys [Jones and Wilson] really blocked well and ran the ball hard tonight. The offensive line was opening up holes for them and they were hitting them. I just think everybody all around did an excellent job,” Phillips said.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Senior lineman Sawyer Smith also saw pay dirt. Toward the end of the match Smith was in the backfield when opportunity struck and he was able to score a touchdown.
The Outlook’s Player of the Week for week eight, Rylan Sharpe, was able to rest his arm this time around. The senior quarterback played for nearly two quarters before Phillips started subbing in younger quarterbacks. Just because the Generals didn’t play a hard passing game doesn’t mean Sharpe was able to relax.
“Rylan does a good job of running our offense and getting us lined up correctly and changing up snap counts. I thought he did a good job just leading offense. He does the same thing for us on defense. He was in on a lot of tackles for defense.”
Horseshoe Bend was able to keep Barbour County from scoring for most of the game, only giving up points in the last quarter. Meanwhile, the Generals managed 48 points before halftime.
Horseshoe Bend’s highest scoring game of the season was won with 48 points against Fayetteville in week five, meaning the Friday night win against Barbour County was ten points over their previous season record.
“We put up some points tonight,” Phillips said. “Which, I’m glad to see that for our offense, because we’ve struggled at times. It was nice for us to be able to move the ball at will and do what we wanted to do offensively. That comes back to the boys showing up and executing; and not coming out flat and really taking care of business.”
The homecoming night victory puts the Generals at 3-5 overall, and 1-5 in region play.
“Going into these last three games, it was a good win to get us off on the right foot to finish out strong.”
Horseshoe Bend faces region challenger Goshen, at home, Friday, Oct. 21.