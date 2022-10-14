Braxton Wilson v Reeltown
Buy Now

Lizi Arbogast / Horseshoe Bend's Braxton Wilson returns a kickoff against Reeltown.

 Lizi Arbogast

The Generals marched a young team on the field Friday night to help secure a 58-8 homecoming win over Barbour County.

Kaitlin Fleming is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach Kaitlin, email kaitlin.fleming@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you