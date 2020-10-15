Horseshoe Bend and Central Coosa both advanced after Tuesday night’s volleyball area tournaments kicked off.
B.B. Comer, Vincent and Central Coosa traveled to New Site on Tuesday to take on Horseshoe Bend, which secured home court advantage after going undefeated in area play during the regular season.
The Generals sent Vincent packing, while Central Coosa played some of its best volleyball of the season against B.B. Comer, ending the seasons for the Tigers and Yellow Jackets, respectively.
“We played very well (on Tuesday),” Horseshoe Bend coach Julie Turner said. “We brought intensity and a lot of energy. I told my seniors they had to win (Tuesday night) or they won’t play here ever again; I gave them that as some motivation and they responded and played very well I thought.”
According to Turner, her seniors took care of business Tuesday night, advancing while keeping home court advantage in the next round of the playoffs which will be 1 p.m. Friday at HBS.
“Caly Carlisle was much more aggressive than last week and Harleigh Moss I thought stepped up and played very well, probably the best I’ve seen her play all season, finding holes and hitting the ball exactly where she wanted and her serving was phenomenal,” Turner said.
Although the Generals were able to get a clean sweep going 6-0 Tuesday, Turner believes there are always ways to improve, especially for a team with championship aspirations.
“We still have work we need to do,” Turner said. “On defense we saw some things that were a weakness, so we will work on that Wednesday, plug up some holes and learn to read the hitters better.”
Turner said the difference in Tuesday night’s win was the Generals’ serving and how dominant it was against Vincent and carried over into the Central Coosa game.
“We served well (Tuesday night),” Turner said. “Still more errors than I’d like to have but it was a strong point for several of the girls (Tuesday night) and was the difference in the Vincent game.”
The Generals have bounced back after last week’s regular season finale in which Horseshoe Bend lost to Benjamin Russell and are looking more like the dominant team that started 24-0.
“Just have to continue to be aggressive every point,” Turner said. “We started (Tuesday night) a little flat but snapped out of it when we started playing Coosa. We have to bring it every single point and play like it’s the last point of the year because we are at that point in the season that it could be.”
As for the Cougars, the season continues even after a 3-0 loss to Horseshoe Bend. The Cougars advancing came as a surprise after not being in school for COVID-19 related issues for multiple weeks but still came and showed out versus B.B. Comer.
“We didn’t know what to expect after being out two weeks,” Central Coosa coach Chris Elliot said. “We practiced Monday and even some (Tuesday) before the tournament and they were rusty. We showed up against B.B. Comer and played well and were real pleased with the energy and effort. There’s just something about Horseshoe Bend that we can’t get over and they beat us again.”
Although it wasn’t the result they wanted, the Cougars are still happy to be in the dance and have time to correct mistakes made against Horseshoe Bend.
“It wasn’t the result we wanted,” Elliot said, “but we are moving on to sub-regionals so it’s not over yet but we have a lot of work to do between now and then.”
Elliot and his team aren’t going to lay down just yet, not with everything they’ve worked for right in front of them waiting to be had, so Elliot plans to keep working with his girls to give them the best chance to keep advancing.
“It’s late in the season but we still have things we need to work on,” Elliot said. “There’s always something we could work on and get better at. The two weeks off definitely took a toll on us, but we think there’s enough time this week to try and work out some mistakes.”
The Cougars were inconsistent in certain areas against the Generals — areas Elliot thought were no longer a problem for his team. But with them being out the last couple weeks, progression has turned into regression.
“We can do everything a little better,” Elliot said. “Our serving needs some work, communication, coverages still aren’t there at times — I thought we had corrected these mistakes but the two weeks off we went back to hold habits.”
Elliot said he isn’t sure why his team can’t get over the hump that is Horseshoe Bend, but he and his team are going to continue to fight.
“It sure seems like there’s an intimidation factor and I don’t know why,” Elliot said. “When you play a good team like Horseshoe Bend, you have to make them earn it and I felt we gave them points with our serving and not covering correctly. Give them (Horseshoe Bend) credit, they are a good team but I feel like we just don’t play our best whenever we play them.”