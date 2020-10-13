The volleyball postseason is underway and saw Horseshoe Bend play host in the area playoffs Tuesday after going undefeated in area play in the regular season. Central Coosa, B.B. Comer and Vincent traveled to New Site on Tuesday to see who the best of the best was in Class 2A volleyball.
Central Coosa played B.B. Comer and sent the Tigers packing after three sets. Horseshoe Bend also won in three sets, sending Vincent’s girls home with a sour taste in their mouths in a dominant performance by the Generals.
The Cougars and Generals met in the final, but it was Horseshoe Bend that came out on top with a 3-0 win over Central Coosa, taking home first place in the Class 2A Area 7 playoffs.
Both Central Coosa and Horseshoe Bend will advance to Friday’s sub-regionals, while Vincent and B.B. Comer were sent home and will not take the court for another 10 months.
Benjamin Russell played Stanhope Elmore in area play on Tuesday and lost in three sets to end their season.
