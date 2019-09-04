Despite getting off to a strong start, Horseshoe Bend’s volleyball team went 1-3 at the Lincoln Tournament on Saturday.
The Generals lost their opening set, 25-16, to Collinsville but quickly rebounded and picked up the victory by winning 27-25 and 15-10 in the next two sets.
Both Ragland and Linden also pushed HBS to three sets, but this time, the Generals didn’t come out on top. Horseshoe Bend had a strong effort in its first set against Ragland, winning 29-27, but the Purple Devils turned the tide with a 25-19 victory in the second game and a 15-10 in the decisive third.
The story was much the same against Linden. Horseshoe Bend eked out a 25-23 victory in Set 1 but fell apart from there. The Patriots won the next two sets, 25-12 and 15-10.
Horseshoe Bend suffered its worst loss of the day in the final game against Westminster, falling 25-23 and 25-17.