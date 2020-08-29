The Generals are off to a fast start this season, winning their first game earlier this week followed by winning both games in a tri-match on Thursday. The Generals beat Heard County in two sets, followed by Handley in three.
Last season the Generals went on an eye-popping 22-game win streak which at the time seemed like a once-in-a-blue-moon situation, but with Horseshoe Bend’s dominance this early into the new season, the win steak doesn’t seem so far fetched. With the meat of the schedule coming up in September, finding some sort of consistency and something to build off of early is going to be key for Horseshoe Bend moving forward.
“We served the ball a lot better (Thursday night) than we did versus Elmore County,” HBS coach Julie Turner said. “We still have some thing we need to work on, like serve receive and defensive coverage but we are getting there.”
The Generals got key contributions from senior Caly Carlisle who has been playing her heart out on the front row for the Generals, already accumulating 20 kills through three games.
“She played well on the front row,” Turner said. “She hit the ball consistently and made some big plays for us.”
Horseshoe Bend and Benjamin Russell play each other next week and for Turner the Generals have some work to do before taking on their Wildcat rival.
“Benjamin Russell has strong hitters,” Turner said. “They are always strong and consistent in that area, so we have to work on our defensive coverage and blocking.”