Horseshoe Bend took care of business on Thursday to remain unbeaten and also earn its first area game win of the season.
Horseshoe Bend (4-0) has started the season on fire and, to no one’s surprise, are looking like the dominant program it was last season.
The Generals opened area play at home with B.B. Comer and obliterated the Tigers, 3-0, in match play. The Generals jumped out to a fast start and never let up, beating B.B. Comer 25-15 in the first set, 25-11 the second, and finished out with a 25-16 win, with mostly underclassmen playing in the final set.
The Tigers were not competitive in any match, largely due to the serving from the Generals who tallied 21 serving aces as a team, never really giving B.B. Comer a chance to return the ball into play.
“It helped us out a lot jumping out to a lead like that,” coach Julie Turner said. “Serving is our strong suit and should be with a veteran squad. We are looking to use it as a weapon for the rest of the season.”
The Generals have outplayed each of the opponents they have faced so far, but Turner believes there is always room for improvement, especially when you’re the team everyone is hunting.
“We’re shifting our focus to getting better at serve receive,” Turner said. “That has been our weakness for some time now, so we have been and will continue to get better at that.”
Turner has been pleasantly surprised with how well the underclassmen have been performing for Horseshoe Bend and is looking forward to the development of her girls as well as the program for years to come.
“It was good to see them get some experience for the future,” Turner said. “I have a freshman and two sophomores battling for that middle position. They have been playing well and the team has been playing well as a whole.”
The good news for General fans and bad news for opponents is Turner thinks the team played its best game against B.B. Comer and has looked better with each passing game.
“Our girls played very well all around,” Turner said. “We clicked better than we had all year. It was a balanced attack from all of our players.”
Senior Harleigh Moss played tough for the Generals getting six kills, four serving aces and three digs for Horseshoe Bend. Sophomores Charlie Cotney and Charley Forbus played well for the Generals as well, with Cotney spiking the ball five times and getting a block, while Forbus got three kills, a serving ace and the only other block for the Generals on the night.
The Generals are set to take on Handley for the second time on Wednesday before their tournament this weekend.