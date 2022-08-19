Horseshoe Bend volleyball got its season started the right way Thursday, winning in four sets over Fayetteville.
The Generals took care of business, winning 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 25-20.
Head coach Julie Turner was impressed by the win, especially considering the Generals had not played any playdates through the summer. Jumping straight into the season, Turner said her team was rusty, but eventually was able to overcome.
“We could really tell we had a lot of rust,” Turner said. “But that is what the season is for, to get it all off and get going. We are ready to roll.”
Serving was an issue for the Generals. As a coach, Turner prides herself as always carrying a strong serving team, but did not see that play out on Thursday.
In total, the Generals committed 13 service errors, giving way to free points to the visitors.
“It was really surprising, our serving,” Turner said. “We had more serving errors yesterday than what I have seen from one of my teams in quite a while. Thirteen serving errors is uncharacteristic for one of my teams.”
Through the summer, Turner said the strength of her team was their ability to serve. However with the first day of school looming ahead, and the team having not played in any game type situations, errors came about.
“Our summer camp coaches talked all summer about how well we served,” Turner said. “But we get to that first game and kind of lay an egg. A lot of other aspects will figure themselves out as you play more games. The serving concerns me, but we will work on that a good bit in the next coming days.”
While the team was able to put up a win, Turner saw a lot of parts of her team that need to be adjusted as the season rolls on.
“Our hitting was OK, but we were really kind of rusty on all aspects,” Turner said.
Freshman Lily Moss led the team in hit percentage with a .429 and kill percentage, at 57 percent.
Going forward, Turner said she is going to spend all of Friday’s practice talking through schemes and different defenses. She said that walking through what needs to be fixed and what needs to be implemented will help her team more than drilling them for an entire afternoon.
Monday’s practice has already been dedicated solely to serving. Only Friday and Monday’s practices buttress an away game at Benjamin Russell on Tuesday.
Junior Greenleigh Key drew the admiration of her coach on Thursday, stepping into different roles to fill gaps due to injuries.
“I thought she played very well,” Turner said. “She stepped up and did very well in all aspects of the game. She was our bright spot, definitely.”
Key did not commit a single service error during the game, one of the few players to not have a blemish on her scorecard.
Next up for Horseshoe Bend (1-0) is a date with Benjamin Russell (0-0) on Tuesday afternoon.