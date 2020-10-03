Horseshoe Bend volleyball has been on a mission all season following last season’s early exit in the area playoffs. The Generals finished last season with an impressive 22-game winning streak and looked to be more dominant this season with most of coach Julie Turner’s girls returning.
This season, the Generals have one-upped themselves, having gone undefeated with an astounding 24-0 record for the season with just a few games remaining on the schedule.
According to Turner, her seniors have been playing some of their best ball in the last couple games against Vincent and at the tri-match with Sylacauga and Clay Central.
“All my seniors have done really well,” Turner said. “It’s too hard to choose one that is playing better than the others. They have great chemistry and play well together.”
The Generals were on fire serving the ball, racking up 18 serving aces against Vincent and 14 against Clay Central with Clay Carlisle scoring four in each game. Carlisle has been stacking up the scorecard all year with her aggressive play on the front line. Carlisle and sophomore Charlie Cotney have been a dynamic duo in the front line for the Generals and have been solid and consistent all season. Sophomore Olivia Hanson has stepped up the last couple games for the Generals as well. Karsen Kinman has been looking healthier after overcoming three knee surgeries throughout her career.
Turner is always looking for improvement but said her girls have been much better at serving as the season has gone on. She said her girls still need work on serve receive if the team wants to cap off its special season with a championship.
In order to complete the perfect season and go on a playoff run, the Generals will need the younger girls on the team to step up too and not just rely on the seniors to bail them out when the going gets tough.
“They get nervous in tight games,” Turner said. “They need to relax and trust themselves and continue to play the way they know how.”
This weekend, Horseshoe Bend plans to compete in a tournament at Cornerstone Academy, where multiple Class 5A and 6A schools will be competing. According to Turner, the tournament is a real test for the Generals as they enter the home stretch of the schedule.
“We are hoping to get more experience with these games,” Turner said. “We are looking forward to the test.”
Following the tournament, the Generals will have two more regular season games, one with B.B. Comer on Monday before closing out the season with Benjamin Russell on Wednesday.
Turner believes the game against Benjamin Russell is a great way to end the season for her team going into post-season play.
“Benjamin Russell is a team we always looking forward to playing,” Turner said. “They are a good program and our girls are friends with some of their girls, so it makes for a fun, competitive match.”