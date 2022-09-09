Before the season started, Horseshoe Bend volleyball head coach Julie Turner said expectations were high. After what she referred to as a “rebuilding year” last season, Turner wanted her team to turn the page heading into 2022.
Through 10 games, the Lady Generals have done just that.
On Thursday, Horseshoe Bend added another win to its season total with a three-set sweep of the Reeltown Rebels. The Lady Generals won handily, 25-17, 25-11, 25-10.
“We played really well,” Turner said. “Our hitting is starting to come alive. We are really starting to hit the ball really well. We are playing together better as a team and all aspects of our team are starting to come together.”
Beating Reeltown Thursday is the fourth consecutive win for Horseshoe Bend, and the second time this season the Lady Generals have beaten the Rebels.
A big reason for the win streak and the win last night was the team’s hitting prowess.
“Our hitting was one of our strengths last night,” Turner said.
Leading the charge in the hitting department was Reagan Taylor, Kenzie Wood and Greenleigh Key.
Taylor led the team in kills with nine, followed closely by Wood with seven. Key added five of her own.
Turner also pointed out that senior Charlie Cotney hit well.
“When you have four girls that can actually hit the ball, that really helps a lot,” Turner said. “All four of my hitters did a really good job last night.”
Right at the halfway point of their season, Turner said she likes where her team is.
“We like where we are,” Turner said. “This is a good time to be figuring things out. I told the girls to keep being patient and that things would come along. We are hitting our area games at a good time.”
Even with big wins, Turner pointed out that her younger squad still struggles with in-game communication.
Horseshoe Bend only has three seniors, one of which being Cotney.
Of the three other hitters from last night, not one is a senior as Taylor is a junior, Wood is a freshman and Key is a sophomore.
Before the season began, Turner said that while her team has youth, they do still have game experience as a group. But the team will need to better act as a whole if the wins are to keep coming.
“We really need to work on our communication with each other in games,” Turner said. “Last night it caused us some minor problems. If the games were to get faster, the communication has got to get better.”
Serving and hitting however has been the bread and butter for a Turner coached team, and Thursday’s game was a solid example of that.
Cotney and Key both excelled in their serving duties, leading their team in quality serves.
Not one to like to single out players for individual performances, Turner did note that Taylor played “the best I have seen all season.”
“I talked to her after the game to tell her how pleased I was with her hitting and her playing at a high level,” Turner said.
When asked what Taylor said to Turner’s high praise, the coach noted that her humble junior did not have much to say.
“She just looked at me and said ‘Yes ma’am,’” Turner said. “She understands her role and understands how I need her to do things.”
Next up for Horseshoe Bend is a region game against Lanett on Monday.
Turner said she and her team do not know much about the Panthers, but that does not change how they operate or prepare.
“When we don’t know a lot about a certain team, we just go out and play our best and everything will take care of itself,” Turner said.