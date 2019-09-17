Unblemished throughout the day, Horseshoe Bend’s volleyball team walked away victorious Saturday at the Wadley Tournament.
The Generals faced five different opponents and didn’t drop a single set to win the tournament and move to 13-4 on the season.
Horseshoe Bend started the day off against Beulah where it used a well-rounded offense to win, 25-16, 25-11. Kate Lewis and Harleigh Moss both had five kills apiece, while Caly Carlisle finished with four. Lewis was especially hot from the service line, racking up six aces.
Defensively, Abby Cheatam led the way with five digs while Lewis continued to stuff the stat sheet with three of her own.
Karsen Kinman did most of the work at setter, finishing with eight assists, while Carlisle also contributed four.
Horseshoe Bend picked up the pressure against Clay Central, holding the Volunteers to just 14 points in both sets. Carlisle and Chloe Prickett each had three aces, while Ashley Clanton and Lewis added two apiece. Clanton led the offense with three kills and Lewis finished with six assists.
One of the most competitive matches of the day came against the host Bulldogs, but Horseshoe Bend edged Wadley, 25-20, 25-23.
Carlisle was on fire offensively, racking up four kills, while Jahia Jennings had three kills and six blocks. Nadia Freeman added four kills. Jennings and Carlisle split eight aces evenly.
The defense was very well rounded with six Generals recording at least two digs. Lewis finished with 12 assists and Kinman contributed five.
Reeltown put up the best fight against HBS, taking it to extra points in the first set. But the Generals won Set 1, 26-24, to remain perfect then dominated the second set, 25-11.
Moss paced the offense with seven kills while Charlie Ann Cotney contributed six and Lewis followed closely behind with five.
Cheatam did a great job on the back row, digging up nine balls. Kinman led the way with 12 assists and Lewis added nine.
In Horseshoe Bend’s final match of the day, it had its biggest victory, defeating Woodland, 25-15, 25-7. Carlisle had her most prolific match, putting up a staggering 10 kills. Moss, Cotney and Lewis each smacked two. Prickett racked up seven aces, and Carlisle added four.
Defensively, Cheatam had six digs and Carlisle notched five. Lewis and Kinman did a nice job in their two-setter rotation with 10 and seven assists, respectively.
For her dominating day, Carlisle was named the All-Tournament MVP while Lewis and Cheatam also earned spots on the All-Tournament team.